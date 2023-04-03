Supreme Court rejects appeal from Louisiana man on death row

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from a Louisiana death row inmate seeking a new sentencing hearing. The three liberal justices dissented in that decision. The court on Monday turned away David Brown, who was convicted of killing a prison guard, Capt. David Knapps, during a 1999 escape attempt from a state prison. Brown argues his death sentence should be reconsidered because prosecutors waited until after his trial to turn over a confession from another inmate. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that the delay violated Brown’s constitutional rights under a 1963 Supreme Court decision requiring the prosecution to turn over material that would help a defendant’s case.

