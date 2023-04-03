Rights group urges eastern Libya to free singer, blogger

CAIRO (AP) — Human Rights Watch has urged authorities in eastern Libya to release a singer and a blogger arrested for allegedly violating a widely criticized cybercrime law. The group said Monday that both women — popular folk singer Ahlam al-Yamani and blogger Haneen al-Abdali — were arrested in February on charges of violating “honor and public morals.” They have since been held for allegedly violating the anti-cybercrime law that the east-based parliament adopted in September. U.N.-backed investigators and other global rights groups criticized the law, which carries potential prison terms of up to 15 years.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.