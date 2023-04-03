Police: Shooting outside hookah lounge leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina hookah lounge. A Facebook post by the Fayetteville Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday at the V Luxx Hookah Lounge. Police say a male victim died at the scene. Four adults were transported to a hospital, including one listed in critical condition and three with minor injuries. Police say an initial investigation found an “altercation” inside the venue led to a shooting in the parking lot.

