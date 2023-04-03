Passover Seders offer a time to talk about Israel protests

NEW YORK (AP) — This year, when the slavery-to-freedom story of Passover unfolds, mass demonstrations in Israel will be top of mind for many Jews around the globe. One Seder host plans to recite portions of Israel’s Declaration of Independence. Others will connect the traditional symbols on the Seder plate to current divisions over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul. In North America, where the largest number of Jews outside of Israel live, Seder leaders consider the observance a perfect vehicle for discussion of Israel today. Netanyahu leads the most right-wing government in Israeli history. Tens of thousands of people in Israel have turned out in repeated protests against changes that would dilute the independence of judges.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.