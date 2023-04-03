NOAA: Ian was Cat 5 before weakening at Florida landfall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian briefly reached maximum Category 5 status before weakening to a Category 4 storm as it blasted ashore last September in southwest Florida, eventually causing over $112 billion in damage in the U.S. and more than 150 deaths directly or indirectly. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Monday that Ian was the costliest hurricane in Florida history and the third-costliest ever in the U.S. as a whole. In addition to Florida, Ian impacted Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas before it fell apart Oct. 1. The NOAA report elevates Ian to one of the most powerful tropical cyclones on record.

