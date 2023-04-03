LSU’s Mulkey talks “timing” as national champs return home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s national championship women’s basketball team has returned to campus where thousands of fans gathered to welcome them back. LSU coach and Louisiana native Kim Mulkey says “timing is everything“ and that it was time for her to come home. Mulkey and her players climbed onto a stage inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with the NCAA national championship trophy they captured with a 102-85 triumph over Iowa in Dallas on Sunday. The championship was LSU’s first in women’s or men’s basketball. It was Mulkey’s fourth national championship as a coach. She won three at Baylor University before agreeing two years ago to move to LSU. Mulkey also won a national title as a player at Louisiana Tech.

