Israel: Iran was behind drone incursion from Syria

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Iran appears to have been behind the launch of a drone that was shot down over Israeli airspace this week. The army announced its conclusions on Monday, a day after air force helicopters and fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the drone after entering Israeli territory from Syria. There were no casualties in the incident, but it added to the already heightened tensions between the two arch-enemies. The interception happened shortly after Iranian state media reported that an Iranian adviser who was wounded in an Israeli airstrike in Syria over the weekend had died of his wounds. That made him the second Iranian adviser allegedly killed by Israel in recent days.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.