Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:58 PM

Group steers Swiss billionaire’s money to liberal causes

KION

By BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Berger Action Fund is a nondescript name for a group with a rather specific purpose: steering the wealth of a Swiss billionaire, Hansjörg Wyss, into the world of American politics and policy. As a foreign national, Wyss is prohibited from donating directly to candidates or political committees. But his influence is still broadly felt through millions of dollars routed through a network of nonprofit groups that have invested heavily liberal causes and candidates. Such groups don’t have to disclose the source of their funding — or many details about how they spend it.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content