France’s Macron to draft bill legalizing end-of-life options

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says a new bill to be drafted this year will address end-of-life options. The move comes after a panel of citizens issued a report in favor of legalizing medically assisted suicide and euthanasia in the country. Macron on Monday vowed to “move forward toward a French model regarding end-of-life options.” A report released Sunday by a panel of 184 citizens drawn at random indicated that a large majority supports “active assistance in dying” and offers different options. Medically assisted suicide involves patients taking, of their own free will, a lethal drink or medication that has been prescribed by a doctor. Euthanasia involves doctors giving a lethal injection to patients at their request.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.