Embattled Minnesota college head to retire next year
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The president of a private university in Minnesota says she’s retiring next year. She had been criticized for firing a professor who showed a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class. Neither President Fayneese Miller nor Hamline University directly referenced the controversy in Monday’s statement announcing she will retire in June 2024. In October, then-professor Erika López Prater showed a 14th-century painting depicting the Prophet Muhammad. It was part of a lesson on Islamic art. The professor had warned students beforehand and gave them an opportunity to opt out. She’s suing the school over the decision not to renew her contract.