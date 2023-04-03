Biden homes in on policy as Trump indictment gets attention

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) — President Joe Biden ventured to suburban Minneapolis on Monday to talk about factory jobs and contrast his agenda with “the last guy” who had his job. The “last guy,” as Biden calls Donald Trump, was simultaneously touching down in New York to become the first former president to be arrested. The Biden White House, which has shied away from involvement in the legal spectacle surrounding Trump, hoped to turn the split-screen moment into a chance to showcase the president’s accomplishments and relatively drama-free administration. It was a rehash of the choice that voters made in 2020, and might have to make again in the 2024 election as both men intend to seek the White House.

By COLLEEN LONG and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

