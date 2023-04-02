Report: 2 dead, 1 hurt in medical copter crash in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A medical helicopter responding to a call of a hiker with breathing problems crashed Sunday in Alabama. Authorities say two crew members died and the third aboard the helicopter was taken to a hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Eurocopter EC130 crashed near the community of Chelsea, southeast of Birmingham, with three crew members aboard. Shelby County Sheriffs Office Chief Deputy Clay Hammac told news outlet al.com that the aircraft was a medical helicopter and had been called to help evacuate a hiker suffering from breathing problems and chest pains. Authorities say the hiker was taken separately to a hospital, but there was no immediate report on that person’s condition.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.