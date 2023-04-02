Poland marches defend John Paul II from abuse cover-up claim
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of Poles have joined marches in Warsaw and other cities in defense of the late pope, St. John Paul II. The events on Sunday follow an explosive documentary alleging that John Paul covered up child sex abuse by clergy in his native Poland before his election as pontiff. The marches in Warsaw and other cities took place on the 18th anniversary of John Paul’s death. The investigative documentary was aired last month by TVN, an independent broadcaster often critical of Poland’s conservative government. Many Polish Catholics saw it as an attack on the legacy of a revered man. The discussion also has taken on political dimensions.