Israel dismisses envoy who criticized judicial overhaul plan

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s antisemitism envoy says she was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, citing her criticism of its planned judicial overhaul as a possible cause. Noa Tishby, a pro-Israel activist and actress, made the announcement Sunday. She was appointed to the volunteer role to combat antisemitism last year by Israel’s previous administration. Tishby wrote on Twitter that “it is not possible for me to know if their decision was driven by my publicly stated concerns about this government’s ‘judicial reform policy.’” Netanyahu announced last week that he would pause the planned overhaul of the country’s judiciary after widespread protests.

