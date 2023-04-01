Sikh, Christian die in targeted killings in Pakistan’s NW

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a Sikh and a Christian have been shot dead in separate targeted attacks in the northwest city of Peshawar. Religious minorities often face violence in Pakistan, even though the country’s Constitution guarantees them equal rights and the freedom to practice their faith. Police said Saturday that unknown assailants on a motorbike opened fire on the Sikh businessman while he was in his grocery store. The Christian cleaner was killed while he was returning from work. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

