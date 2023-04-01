Pakistani army says 4 troops killed by Iran-based militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani army says four of its soldiers were killed in a militant attack by Iran-based fighters. Saturday’s attack took place in the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan. The army said Saturday that necessary contact was being established with the Iranian side for “effective action against terrorists” to prevent such incidents in the future. A Pakistani soldier was also killed Friday in an exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said. Nobody claimed immediate responsibility for either attack.

