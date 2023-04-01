Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Eric Schmidt, forrmer Google CEO and chairman.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.; former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the new NCAA president.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; John Bolton, a former national security adviser; Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker of The Wall Street Journal; Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in New York.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Tacopina, Manchin; Lanny Davis, lawyer for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; Reps. Mike Turner, R- Ohio, and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Jim Trusty, a lawyer for Trump; former Attorney General William Barr.