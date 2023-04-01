Bulgaria holds 5th parliamentary election in 2 years

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is holding its fifth general election in two years, and political leaders are hoping the outcome ends a long period of government instability. Turnout was expected to be low on Sunday due to voter apathy and disillusionment with the politicians who’ve been unable to cobble together a viable governing coalition. The latest opinion polls suggested the chances for an immediate end to the political stalemate were low, with up to seven groups potentially reaching the 4% threshold to enter a fragmented parliament. According to the polls, populist and pro-Russia parties were likely to increase their representation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.