Published 11:28 AM

Worries grow that Trump indictment will eclipse other probes

By GARY FIELDS
WASHINGTON (AP) — The indictment against former President Donald Trump involves a payoff to suppress claims of an extramarital affair. Democracy experts are concerned that it could undermine public confidence in what they see as far more important investigations. Trump is facing investigations on multiple fronts related to his refusal to accept his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. That includes whether he pressured election officials to overturn the results, encouraged fake electors from battleground states and his role in the events that led to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

