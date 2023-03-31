Ex-England cricket captain Vaughan cleared of racism charge

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has been cleared by a disciplinary panel of making a racist remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009 in the latest stage of a scandal that has left a cloud over the English game. The scandal erupted when former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq went public saying he’d been the victim of racial harassment and bullying at the club. Vaughan categorically denied the charge. The Cricket Discipline Commission says the charges against Vaughan cannot be proved “on the balance of probabilities” but its overall findings “do not in any way undermine the wider assertions made by” Rafiq. Some charges against other former Yorkshire players were upheld.

