No handcuffs but a mug shot: Trump to be arraigned Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will be formally arrested and arraigned next Tuesday in his hush money case. The court announcement Friday promises the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge. Things were mostly quiet Friday outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump was indicted. He is to surrender Tuesday and go through the usual booking process, mug shot, fingerprinting and all. His case involves hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of extramarital sexual encounters. He denies those encountrs and all other wrongdoing involving the payments.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.