Theater group sues to block Tennessee’s new anti-drag law

An LGBTQ+ theater company is suing to try to block Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law that placed strict limits on drag shows, saying it violates the First Amendment. The Memphis-based group, Friends of George’s, filed the federal lawsuit Monday against Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and the state, and asked the court to issue a preliminary injunction preventing the law from taking effect Saturday. Both sides presented their arguments Thursday before U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker, who didn’t indicate when he might rule. The law banned adult cabaret performances from public property or anywhere minors might be present, and performers who break the law risk being charged with a misdemeanor, or a felony if it’s a repeat offense.

