Sudanese officials say 14 workers dead in gold mine collapse
By JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese authorities say at least 14 people are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan. Sudan’s state mining company said the fatal collapse happened after one of the hillsides that surround the mine subsided. A spokesman for the mining company said all the trapped miners had been found following a search operation. The dead have been transferred to the nearby town and have been buried. Collapses are common in Sudan’s gold mines, where safety standards and maintenance are poor. In 2021, 31 people were killed after a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province. Sudan is a major gold producer.