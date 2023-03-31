Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus’ president says Russian strategic nuclear weapons might be deployed in his country along with part of Russia’s tactical nuclear arsenal. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this week that his country intended to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The strategic nuclear weapons such as missile-borne warheads that Lukashenko mentioned during his state-of-the nation address on Friday would pose an even greater threat if Moscow moves them to the territory of its neighbor and ally. Lukashenko delivered his annual address amid escalating tensions over the conflict in Ukraine and his and Putin’s contentions that Western powers want to ruin Russia and Belarus.

