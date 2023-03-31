Owners of big cat refuge from ‘Tiger King’ selling property

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The owners of a Florida-based sanctuary made famous by the Netflix docuseries, “Tiger King,” say they plan to move most of their big cats to an Arkansas refuge and eventually sell their 67-acre (27-hectare) property. Howard Baskin wrote in a post on Big Cat Rescue’s website that he and his wife, Carole Baskin, had entered into an agreement with Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge to move most of their big cats to the accredited sanctuary in Arkansas. Big Cat Rescue, located near Tampa, and Carole Baskin were the subject of much attention following the release of “Tiger King” in 2020.

