Officers ‘arrest’ alligator walking near Tampa Bay stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa police officers were called to a commercial part of town because of a disturbance, but it wasn’t a public brawl or anyone behaving in a disorderly manner. It was a 9-foot alligator Wednesday night ambling down a street not far from Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa police officers lassoed it, jumped on it and then taped up its mouth and legs before a trapper arrived at the scene. The trapper was impressed with the officers’ work. He says he guesses some on the police force have experience with wrestling gators.

