Lourdes shrine reviewing mosaics after Jesuit abuse claims

ROME (AP) — Officials at the Catholic shrine in Lourdes are mulling what to do with the French sanctuary’s mosaics. The artist responsible for them was sanctioned by the Vatican and his religious order for sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing women. The Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik designed the facade of one of the three basilicas at Lourdes with a series of mosaics in 2008. The Jesuits revealed in December that Rupnik had been declared excommunicated in 2020 for committing one of the worst crimes in church law and had also been accused by nine women of abuse. The bishop in charge of Lourdes said Friday that a study group will decide what to do with the mosaics.

