Charles III commorates WWII dead, child refugees in Hamburg

BERLIN (AP) — King Charles III commemorated the more than 30,000 people killed in the Allied bombing of Hamburg almost 80 years ago as he visited the northern German city Friday on the last leg of his first foreign trip since becoming monarch. The attack in July 1943 carried out by British and American planes using incendiary bombs was a response to Nazi Germany’s deadly aerial raids on Britain. It resulted in a firestorm which destroyed large parts of the city and remains a painful memory in the Hanseatic port’s proud history. Earlier, Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, visited a memorial to the Kindertransporte that saw more than 10,000 Jewish children receive refuge from Nazi Germany in the U.K. in 1938.

