Israeli strikes near Syrian capital kill Iranian adviser

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says Israel has launched airstrikes on the suburbs of Syria’s capital for the second day in a row. Iranian and Syrian state media reported that the strikes killed an Iranian adviser when they hit south of Damascus. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges specific operations. Israel says it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian government forces.

