Trinidad wins $100 million verdict in key corruption lawsuit

MIAMI (AP) — The government of Trinidad and Tobago has won a multimillion-dollar verdict in a sprawling corruption lawsuit that began nearly 20 years ago and involves former high-ranking officials. A jury in Miami awarded the government more than $100 million in compensatory damages in a verdict late Wednesday. The civil case began in 2004 when the Trinidadian government sued a former finance minister, various businessmen and several companies in countries including Florida, Panama and Portugal. The lawsuit alleged the defendants participated in a scheme that began in 1996 to illegally obtain contracts at hyper-inflated prices via bribes, bid rigging and money laundering linked to the expansion of an airport in Trinidad.

By GISELA SALOMON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

