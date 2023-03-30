Taiwan leader scrambles for allies in Central America visit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Taiwan’s diplomatic partners dwindle and turn instead to rival China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is aiming to shore up ties with the self-governing island’s remaining allies during a trip this week to Central America. China has meanwhile been funneling money into Latin America as it pressures countries in the region to break off relations with Taiwan. In Guatemala and Belize, Tsai is expected to bring an open checkbook. But in a region under growing Chinese influence, analysts say Taiwan may already have lost the game. June Teufel Dreyer is a political scientist at University of Miami. She says Taiwan won’t likely be able to compete with China’s checkbook diplomacy over the long term.

