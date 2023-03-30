Suit contests University of Wyoming trans woman in sorority

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The nationwide battle over the places where transgender people may belong has flared at the University of Wyoming. A lawsuit filed by seven Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members challenges the induction of a transgender woman into their local chapter in Laramie. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne identifies the seven women by pseudonyms and the transgender woman by the pseudonym “Terry Smith.” The lawsuit alleges Smith made Kappa Kappa Gamma house residents uncomfortable in part by doing little to appear like a woman and by staring at them without talking. Smith and national sorority officials didn’t respond to requests for comment.

