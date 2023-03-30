Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian diplomat says Russia will continue to give the U.S. advance notice about its missile tests despite suspending the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov’s statement on Thursday reversed one he made a day earlier. He said on Wednesday that Moscow had halted all information exchanges with Washington envisioned under the 2011 New START nuclear pact, including missile test warnings. Ryabkov now says Russia intends to stick by its pledge last month to keep notifying the U.S. about missile tests in line with a 1988 U.S.-Soviet agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended the country’s participation in the New START treaty last month.

