Members of exiled Chinese church detained in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — More than 60 self-exiled members of a Chinese Christian church who were detained in Thailand have paid fines for overstaying their visas, but remain uncertain about their legal status amid fears they would be deported against their will to their home country, where they face possible persecution. The 63 members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church came to Thailand in 2022 seeking refugee status. An American supporter of the group says they were freed by a court. But a Thai police officer says they will now be processed for violating immigration law. The group fled China in 2019 alleging persecution by government security forces. In 2015, Thailand sent 109 minority Muslims back to China against their will despite fears they would face official persecution and possible torture.

By TIAN MACLEOD JI and DAVID RISING Associated Press

