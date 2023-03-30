Indiana boy, 5, found handgun and fatally shot baby brother

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 16-month-old boy was fatally shot by his 5-year-old sibling after the older child found a handgun in a northwestern Indiana apartment. The circumstances of Tuesday’s fatal shooting of Isiah Johnson remain under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department. Capt. Brian Phillips said Thursday that once the probe is completed police will forward their findings to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office for review to determine if charges might be filed. Phillips says the 5-year-old sibling who shot Isiah had gained access to a handgun in the apartment in Lafayette, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis. An autopsy determined the child died from a single gunshot wound.

