China’s global influence looms over Harris trip to Africa

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — The global rivalry between the United States and China has been a recurring backdrop during Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Africa. Beijing’s influence is particularly apparent during the second and third stops in Tanzania and Zambia, where Harris arrived on Friday. China is a far larger trading partner than the U.S., and it has financed major infrastructure projects, leaving some countries on the hook for billions of dollars in debt. Harris has played down the geopolitical competition but acknowledges there’s limited time for Washington to make inroads. President Joe Biden’s administration is worried that Africa is slipping further into Beijing’s sphere of influence.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, CARA ANNA and ANDREW MELDRUM Associated Press

