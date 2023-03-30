Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:07 PM

China’s global influence looms over Harris trip to Africa

KION

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, CARA ANNA and ANDREW MELDRUM
Associated Press

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — The global rivalry between the United States and China has been a recurring backdrop during Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Africa. Beijing’s influence is particularly apparent during the second and third stops in Tanzania and Zambia, where Harris arrived on Friday. China is a far larger trading partner than the U.S., and it has financed major infrastructure projects, leaving some countries on the hook for billions of dollars in debt. Harris has played down the geopolitical competition but acknowledges there’s limited time for Washington to make inroads. President Joe Biden’s administration is worried that Africa is slipping further into Beijing’s sphere of influence.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content