Boston auction of signed Zelenskyy painting to help Ukraine

BOSTON (AP) — An original painting of Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed by the Ukrainian president is being sold at auction. Proceeds from the sale will be used to benefit the nation’s people suffering during its war with Russia. RR Auction in Boston says bidding on the 40-by-24-inch painting by American artist Oleg Jones starts at $50,000. The goal is to sell it for at least $100,000. The painting features an image of Zelenskyy against the background of Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag. The proceeds of the auction will be used for the purchase of medical equipment, tools and medicine for the Ukrainian people.

