Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after 3-month stint in Florida

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Former President Jair Bolsonaro has returned to Brazil after a three-month stint in Florida following his election loss. The right-wing populist told supporters after he arrived that he doesn’t think leftists will be in power in Brazil for long. Bolsonaro, who is the subject of several investigations that could stymie any attempts at a political comeback, arrived in a capital under tight security. Authorities sought to avoid any repeat of Jan. 8 events when supporters who didn’t accept his defeat stormed government buildings. Police in Brasilia blocked the main artery to those buildings.

By CARLA BRIDI and ELÉONORE HUGHES Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.