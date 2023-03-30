Biden meets NFL player Damar Hamlin, praises his resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field after making a tackle during an NFL game in January. Biden tweeted a photo of him with Hamlin in the Oval Office on Thursday. Biden said it was an honor to meet Hamlin and his family. In the photo, Hamlin is seen holding a Bills jersey in his lap. Hamlin collapsed while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 during “Monday Night Football.” Since then, Hamlin has had a remarkable recovery, according to doctors. The White House says Hamlin’s efforts during his recovery had helped to “make life-saving technologies more widely available.”

