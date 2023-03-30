Memphis shooting leaves 2 police officers, suspect wounded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Memphis police officers and a suspect have been wounded in a shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened during a foot chase after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a convenience store shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The bureau says the two officers and the suspect all were transported to hospitals for treatment. A Twitter post by the Memphis Police Department says the officers and the suspect were in critical condition following the shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood. The shooting is under investigation.