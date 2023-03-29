Skip to Content
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19, but requires several days of therapy. He said Wednesday that Francis had been suffering some breathing trouble in recent days and went to the Gemelli hospital for tests. “The tests showed a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy,” Bruni’s statement said.

