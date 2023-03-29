Syria says Israeli strikes near Damascus wound 2 soldiers

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media say Israel has staged airstrikes in the Damascus area and wounded two soldiers. Loud explosions were heard over the Syrian capital around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The SANA state news agency said Syrian air defenses were “confronting hostile targets.” Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports. Israel rarely acknowledges specific operations, but says it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

