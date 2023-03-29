Sweden summons Russian envoy over ‘retaliation’ remark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia’s ambassador after Moscow’s diplomatic mission in Stockholm said the Scandinavian country would become a “legitimate target for Russia’s retaliatory measures” if it joined NATO. Foreign Minister Tobias Billström on Wednesday called the statement posted on the Russian Embassy’s website an ”obvious attempt at influence.” It’s unclear if or when the Russian ambassador will appear at the Foreign Ministry. Sweden and neighboring Finland jointly applied for NATO membership in May 2022, abandoning decades of non-alignment in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Approval of Sweden’s bid has stalled due to opposition from Turkey and Hungary.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.