Suit tossed in active shooter drill woman believed was real

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an employee of Catholic Charities of Omaha who says she suffered physical and emotional injuries during an active shooter drill. A news report Wednesday said a judge ruled a workers’ compensation court is the proper place to decide the lawsuit filed by Sandra Lopez. That court has jurisdiction over accident-related work injuries. The woman’s lawsuit said Catholic Charities officials did not warn employees about the drill last May, which involved actors smeared in fake blood and a man firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun. Lopez said she hurt her back and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

