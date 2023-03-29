Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian diplomat says Moscow has suspended sharing any information about its nuclear forces with the U.S., including notifications about missile tests as envisioned by a U.S.-Russian treaty that the Kremlin has suspended. Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies that Moscow had halted all information exchanges with Washington. Last month, Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms pact with the U.S. A State Department spokesman says the Biden administration was aware of Ryabkov’s comments but has not “received any notice indicating a change.” If Russia terminates such warnings about missile tests, it would be another attempt to discourage Western support for Ukraine.

