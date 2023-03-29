Police: Man who jumped to death in UAE killed wife, 2 kids

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police say a man in the United Arab Emirates’ sheikhdom of Sharjah jumped off a balcony to his death after killing his wife and two children. Sharjah police say officers found the man, whom police only described as an Asian in his 30s, with a paper in his clothing that contained an apparent confession that he committed the slayings. Police say investigators entered his apartment and discovered “that the information in the letter was correct.” They did not elaborate. Sharjah is a neighboring emirate to Dubai.

