North Dakota aims at school curriculum to deter abortions

North Dakota schools would be required to show students high-quality video of how a human fetus develops in each week of pregnancy under a bill that Senate lawmakers have approved. The Wednesday vote comes on the heels of the North Dakota Supreme Court’s abortion ruling this month. The ruling decided a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal helped introduce the bill. She hopes young people will think twice about getting abortions after seeing the videos. The bill still needs to gain final approval in the House and a signature from the governor to become law.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

