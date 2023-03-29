King Charles III makes world debut as tour starts in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — King Charles III has arrived in Germany for his first foreign trip as Britain’s monarch. The new king is hoping to cement his country’s improving the U.K.’s post-Brexit relations with Europe and to show he can win hearts and minds abroad like his mother did for seven decades. Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, landed in Berlin on Wednesday. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife later welcomed them with military honors at the historic Brandenburg Gate. Charles had planned to visit France before Germany, but the French leg of his trip was canceled due to protests. His time in Germany gives him an opportunity to highlight the causes he holds dear, like environmental protection.

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

