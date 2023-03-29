Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say police are continuing searches in Athens and other parts of the country following the arrest of two suspects accused of planning an attack at Jewish center in a busy downtown area of the Greek capital. The two men, described of being of Pakistani origin but not further identified, were charged with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be in Iran was charged in absentia. A minister for public order said Wednesday evidence obtained so far indicated a “financial motive” for the planned attack.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.