Children lost in shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’

NASHVILLE (AP) — Details from the rich, full lives of the three adults killed Monday at a Nashville elementary school have quickly emerged. But information on the three 9-year-old children who died has been slower to surface from a community buried in grief. The children who died at The Covenant School were Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney. Evelyn was described as the Dieckhaus family’s “shining light” on a GoFundMe page. A woman who identified herself as Hallie’s aunt wrote on Facebook that Hallie was “incredibly smart” and “feisty enough to keep up with her 3 brothers.” The adults who died were Katherine Koonce, the head of the school, Mike Hill, a custodian, and Cynthia Peak, a substitute teacher.

By ADRIAN SAINZ, KRISTIN M. HALL, HOLLY MEYER and BEN FINLEY Associated Press

